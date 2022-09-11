Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 185.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 7,764,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,263. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.