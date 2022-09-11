Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 55.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Diageo by 20.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.21. 228,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $187.48. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

