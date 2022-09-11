Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $312,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.59.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

