Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $174.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $178.12.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

