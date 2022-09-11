Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,673 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,297,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,202,192. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

