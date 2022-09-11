Cable Hill Partners LLC Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

