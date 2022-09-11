Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 793 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,618,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,659 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,249. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

