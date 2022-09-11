Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,985 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up 2.1% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $68,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 4.7 %

CZR stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,530. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

