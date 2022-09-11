Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 2,406,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

