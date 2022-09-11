Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Robotti Robert’s 9th Largest Position

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 2.3% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,447. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

