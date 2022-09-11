Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.
Canadian Solar Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.