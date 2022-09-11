Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

