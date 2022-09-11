Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 270,298 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270,298 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up about 1.5% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of AGNC Investment worth $40,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,735,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,307. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

