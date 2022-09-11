Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.
Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
