Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 61,720 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $51,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

