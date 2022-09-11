Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,912 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $57,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

