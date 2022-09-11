Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 5,768 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research worth $84,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after buying an additional 103,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.78. 1,293,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.01. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

