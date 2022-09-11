Captrust Financial Advisors Has $61.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of Kroger worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:KR traded up $3.58 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 13,877,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

