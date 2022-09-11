Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 21,394 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 36.6% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 3,662,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

