Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,980 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.58. 1,931,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

