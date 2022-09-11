Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,446 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.85. 395,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.