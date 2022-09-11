CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 422,268 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up approximately 1.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of CarParts.com worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 665,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

