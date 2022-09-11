carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

carsales.com Price Performance

CSXXY stock opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. carsales.com has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

