Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

CTLT stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Catalent has a 1-year low of $86.11 and a 1-year high of $142.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Catalent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,891,000 after buying an additional 34,828 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 189.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at about $679,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

