Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of CAT traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.49. 2,279,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,234. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

