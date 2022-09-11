CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,101 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRPB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 131,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Performance

Shares of PRPB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 207,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

