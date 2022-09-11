Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.