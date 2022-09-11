Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,708 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $33,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

CNC opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

