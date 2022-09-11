Chai Trust Co. LLC Acquires 16,522 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 0.5% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,407.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,064.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

