Chai Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,595,900 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Chai Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,267,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,900 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific comprises about 14.9% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chai Trust Co. LLC owned approximately 17.08% of Par Pacific worth $133,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Par Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,747,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,201,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,483,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,516. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Par Pacific to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

