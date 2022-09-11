Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,660 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHNG opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Change Healthcare

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

