Channels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90,944.37 (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Channels has a total market capitalization of $90,944.37 and approximately $65,397.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Channels has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,703.72 or 1.00241578 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036610 BTC.

Channels Profile

Channels is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

