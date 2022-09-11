Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Chia Network Coin Profile
Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.
Buying and Selling Chia Network
Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.