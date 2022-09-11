Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00774719 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00014502 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.