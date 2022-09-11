Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.87. 48,712,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,641,092. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Cowen dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

