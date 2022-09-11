Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Viking Global Investors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490,550 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $684,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $581,220,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $335,682,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $195.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.