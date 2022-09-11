Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $6.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

