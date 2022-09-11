Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 74,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

