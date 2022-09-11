Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,519 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,198. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

