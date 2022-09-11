Clearline Capital LP Has $3.48 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,459 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 2,290,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

