Clearline Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,923 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises approximately 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.85% of Momentive Global worth $20,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 95,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Momentive Global Stock Up 5.8 %

In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Momentive Global news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,031.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 899,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.