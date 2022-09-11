Clearline Capital LP Purchases 3,550,644 Shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 429.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550,644 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

TALK stock remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Friday. 868,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. Talkspace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 54.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

