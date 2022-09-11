Clearline Capital LP Purchases Shares of 204,364 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,224. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

