Clearline Capital LP Raises Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.63% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 516,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 224,489 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 million, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.00. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

