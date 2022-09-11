Clearline Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care accounts for about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.52% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,724,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,446,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,048,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The company had a trading volume of 291,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.91. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.