Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 365,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.54. 2,120,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,935. The company has a market cap of $599.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

