Clearline Capital LP Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 68,091 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,525,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.51. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

