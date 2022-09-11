Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $27.68.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

