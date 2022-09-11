Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Far Peak Acquisition comprises 4.3% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Far Peak Acquisition worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,462,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 617.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 705,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 607,361 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

