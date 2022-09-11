Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC Purchases 246,898 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW)

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,898 shares during the quarter. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition makes up 0.4% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the period.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Price Performance

DLCAW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07.

