CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $34.61 million and $473,519.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com/token.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

