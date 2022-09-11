Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Shares Bought by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 753,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Colicity were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colicity during the first quarter worth $11,585,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,818,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Colicity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 880,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 101,520 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Colicity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

